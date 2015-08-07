The Long-Awaited Trailer To The Ryan Reynolds-Starring ‘Deadpool’ Is Finally Here

A Deadpool film has been in the making since the turn of the millennium. You can imagine the fanboy excitement when the official trailer for the flick made its way onto the Internet. The preview debuted at Comic-Con, but needless to say, an official stream is far better than a fan-recorded video.

The Ryan Reynolds-starring film follows somewhat of a cliché origin story—a desperate everyman goes through an experiment, the experiment goes wrong and the said everyman decides to put the results of the experiment to heroic use. But this is Deadpool, the unapologetically vulgar and violent fan favorite. Those attributes are in full force in a trailer that includes a gun fight, a quip about post-gunfight masturbation and another quip about fornication between Freddy Krueger and topographical maps. It’s a wild two-minutes.

The two minutes here already bests Reynolds’ appearance as Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The antihero appeared unmasked in what was a widely panned film. This time he’s animated in the starring role.

However, Deadpool doesn’t hit theaters until next February. It will be the eighth film in the X-Men series and will come months before surefire blockbuster X-Men: Apocalypse hits theaters. Between the X-Men series, Suicide Squad and Captain America: Civil War, 2016 look is going to be a crazy year.

bjosephsny Posted August 6, 2015

