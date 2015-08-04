CLOSE
Drake Previews A Third Meek Mill Diss Track During OVO Fest

New Look Wireless Birthday Party

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

In among wearing a “free Meek Mill” t-shirt and performing in front of a sequence of Meek Mill memes, Drake’s OVO Fest appeared to be a festival dedicated to clowning Meek Mill.

In addition, Drake previewed what appears to be a third Meek Mill diss track during his performance on the final night of the festival.

Although it’s not clear in the video, VladTV reports that Drizzy raps the following lyrics during the short video teaser.

“Dealing with these ni**as man it take a lot / been saying saying f*ck a chaser when we taking shots / Look man, I said you don’t want that 3peat / Got you acting like a b*tch cause you ain’t get the retweet.”

