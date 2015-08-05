While everyone is still trying to catch their breaths after learning about the astounding offer Adidas threw at James Harden, on the other end, Nike is quietly working on solidifying their future. It was announced today (Aug. 3) that Nike signed both the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in this year’s NBA Draft in Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell.

After the two highly-touted players displayed flashes of brilliance during this year’s summer-league, this move by Nike doesn’t come as a surprise.

For more on each player, read the official press release by Nike below.

KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS

The number one pick in the 2015 draft, Karl-Anthony Towns played at University of Kentucky from 2014 to 2015. He averaged 10.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, and was named SEC Freshman of the Year and All-SEC first-team. Prior to playing at Kentucky, Towns was recipient of the 2014 Gatorade Player of the Year award. He participated in both the 2014 Nike Hoops Summit and Jordan Brand Classic.

“For me, the biggest thing is going to be making the playoffs with Minnesota after an 11-year drought. If I was blessed to be able to take them to the playoffs, that would be a big step in my career,” said Towns.

D’ANGELO RUSSELL

The second overall pick in the 2015 draft, D’Angelo Russell played at The Ohio State University from 2014 to 2015. He was a consensus first-team All-American and All-Big Ten team selection, averaging 19.3 points and five assists per game.

“I want to reach my full potential as a rookie and just keep adding to my game, ” said Russell.

It also has been reported that rookies Justise Winslow and Kelly Oubre Jr. have inked a deal with Adidas.

On The Rise: Nike Signs Top Picks Karl-Anthony Towns & D’Angelo Russell was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Carl Lamarre Posted August 5, 2015

