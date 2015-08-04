CLOSE
Fashion and Style
Home

Frank Ocean’s Brother Trolls Fans Waiting For New Album

0 reads
Leave a comment
Brit Awards 2013 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Eamonn McCormack / Getty

After promising to deliver his new album Boys Don’t Cry, in July, Frank Ocean let his fans down.

Because of his empty promise, Ocean’s brother must’ve known how anticipated the album was and decided to troll the entire Internet. He posted a photo to Instagram of Frank thumbing through old magazines with a caption that read “Its finally out! Link in my bio.”

Ironically, it was the same photo that Frank had used to originally announced his album back in April.

As fans quickly went to Ocean’s brother’s Instagram bio for the link, they were met with Rick Astley’s ‘Never Gonna Give You Up.’ Trolling has become commonplace on the Internet and the Astley video is about as classic as a troll gets.

Instagram Photo

Needless to say, fans weren’t too happy with Frank not following through with dropping his album in July… or his brother’s antics.

Frank’s sophomore album will be his first piece of material since he unleashed a cover of the Isley Brothers’ “At Your Best.”

Frank Ocean first rose to fame back in 2011 with the release of his mixtape Nostalgia, Ultra and the hit “Novacane,” which peaked at number 82 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was followed up with 2012’s Channel ORANGE, which was fairly well-received. But after his Grammy performance, Ocean disappeared.

Are you looking forward to Frank Ocean’s sophomore album?

 

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Miguel Says There’s No Competition Between Him And Frank Ocean (UPDATED)

Frank Ocean Announces New Album ‘Boys Don’t Cry’

Frank Ocean Honors Aaliyah With ‘At Your Best You Are Love’ Cover

Lil B And Frank Ocean Are Reportedly Collaborating

Frank Ocean’s Brother Trolls Fans Waiting For New Album was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Frank Ocean

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 3 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 5 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 7 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close