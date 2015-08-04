After promising to deliver his new album Boys Don’t Cry, in July, Frank Ocean let his fans down.

Because of his empty promise, Ocean’s brother must’ve known how anticipated the album was and decided to troll the entire Internet. He posted a photo to Instagram of Frank thumbing through old magazines with a caption that read “Its finally out! Link in my bio.”

Ironically, it was the same photo that Frank had used to originally announced his album back in April.

As fans quickly went to Ocean’s brother’s Instagram bio for the link, they were met with Rick Astley’s ‘Never Gonna Give You Up.’ Trolling has become commonplace on the Internet and the Astley video is about as classic as a troll gets.

Needless to say, fans weren’t too happy with Frank not following through with dropping his album in July… or his brother’s antics.

Currently working on a diss track for #Frank ocean — Asappapi (@Cold_beast47) August 1, 2015

Frank Ocean promised us Boys Don’t Cry, but I’m over here on the verge of tears 😪 — George (@SerotoninGeorge) August 1, 2015

Has frank ocean even recorded the album???? — Champagne Nena (@hella_daniela) August 1, 2015

Frank’s sophomore album will be his first piece of material since he unleashed a cover of the Isley Brothers’ “At Your Best.”

Frank Ocean first rose to fame back in 2011 with the release of his mixtape Nostalgia, Ultra and the hit “Novacane,” which peaked at number 82 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was followed up with 2012’s Channel ORANGE, which was fairly well-received. But after his Grammy performance, Ocean disappeared.

Are you looking forward to Frank Ocean’s sophomore album?

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Frank Ocean’s Brother Trolls Fans Waiting For New Album was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Bruce Goodwin Posted August 4, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: