Michael Jordan Beats Jimmy Butler In A Shooting Contest

Even though LeBron James is currently the face of the NBA, let’s be real, everybody still wants to be like Mike. At the age of 52-years-old, Michael Jordan showed us once again why he’s the greatest to ever do it.

This past weekend, he decided to test his newest Jordan signee and Bulls guard, Jimmy Butler, to a shooting contest at his basketball camp. This wasn’t your typical Michael eight three-pointers against the Portland Trailblazers Micheal, but still, it was a sight to see. Jordan and Butler teamed up with a group of kids and put on a show for everybody in attendance. Jordan’s team of kids went up against Butler’s crew in an intense shooting battle. Let’s just say Jordan’s clutchness was on display once again as he buried a three ball at the buzzer to clinch a victory for his squad.

In triumphant fashion, Mike clenched his fist in the air to signify to us all that he still got the juice. Gotta love MJ. Hold you head Jimmy, at least you didn’t get fried like OJ Mayo did back in the day. Check out MJ putting in work like he did back to back in ’96, ’97.

In case you guys want more of MJ, he’ll appear on the special edition cover of NBA 2K16, which is slated to drop Sept. 29.

Carl Lamarre Posted August 4, 2015

