Just Do It: adidas Offers James Harden $200M Deal

With adidas already on Nike’s heels, it might be time for a new head honcho in the sportswear world. In the mind of many execs over at adidas, a major part of this takeover includes the signing of James Harden.

The Houston Rockets’ guard has been offered $200M to sign an endorsement deal with adidas, according to ESPN. Harden is currently signed with Nike, and while he does wear quite a few Player Exclusives of the best Nike Basketball sneakers out, he doesn’t have his own signature shoe.

If Harden decides to move to adidas, he’ll likely get his own shoe and join the likes of Derrick Rose, John Wall, and Damian Lillard. In fact, the endorsement is worth $15 million more than Rose’s.

The huge 13-year deal will make him more than his Rockets contract will, as he’s set to make $15.7 million next season, $16.7 million in the next, and then $17.7 million the following year. With Harden turning 26 later this month, he still has another max contract left in him.

adidas’ interest comes as no surprise, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell. “From April through June, Harden had the seventh-best selling jersey in the NBA, finishing ahead of the likes of Blake Griffin, Chris Paul, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.”

Dating a Kardashian and a possible $200M sneaker endorsement? It looks like James Harden may have to thank Lil’ B for lifting that curse.

Bruce Goodwin Posted August 4, 2015

