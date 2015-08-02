Family And Friends Gather In Georgia For Bobbi Kristina’s Private Funeral Service

Family and friends of 22-year-old Bobbi Kristina Brown gathered this morning to finally say goodbye.

Amid multiple rumors of mounting tension between the Houstons and Browns over several matters pertaining to Bobbi Kristina’s estate and funeral arrangements, both families were in attendance for her private homegoing service today after attending her wake to privately pay their last respects earlier this week.

Father Bobby Brown, grandmother Cissy Houston, family spokesperson Pat Houston, Whitney Houston’s brother Gary and several other family members were photographed leaving Bobbi Kristina’s wake held at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home in Atlanta yesterday afternoon.

The funeral was held today at St. James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia and began promptly at 11:00 am. Bobbi had reportedly visited the church several times with her mother Whitney over the years and formed an ongoing friendship with the pastor. At the request of both families, no media or cameras were permitted inside of the funeral and security tightly monitored attendees as they arrived. Although the service was not open to the public, a massive amount of media and spectators also gathered near the church. Since her passing on Sunday evening, several reports have alleged that Nick Gordon had been in contact with the family, “begging them” to allow him to attend Bobbi’s funeral, however, he did not appear to have been in attendance today.

In the only disturbance reported in connection with the service, TMZ reported that Bobbi Kristina’s aunt Leolah Brown was escorted out of the church after a reported outburst directed towards Pat Houston just as she got up to speak during the funeral.

Bobbi Kristina’s casket was wheeled out of the church to the tune of her mother’s rendition of “Jesus Loves Me.” According to ABC News, the families have decided that Bobbi will buried next to her mother Whitney at Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, New Jersey.

May she rest in peace.

Family And Friends Gather In Georgia For Bobbi Kristina’s Private Funeral Service was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Rye Posted August 2, 2015

