Aside from dating one of the baddest R&B chicks, Russell Wilson finally has something else to smile about.

Sports Illustrated reports that on Friday (July 30), Wilson signed a $87.6 million contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks, with a $31 million signing bonus.

Even though it’s not as much as some thought the 26-year-old would eventually get, it’s on par with Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers $22 million/year deal. If the deal didn’t come through, Wilson would have played the 4th and final season on his rookie contract and only make $1.54 million this season.

It’s hard to argue with the success Russell has had in his NFL career thus far as he’s led the Seattle Seahawks to two consecutive Super Bowls, the second of which was one Marshawn Lynch-run away from a win.

Prior to the deal, many wondered if Russell Wilson deserved a top-notch deal or if the Seahawks even had that kind of money. Now, we know we’ll be seeing Russell Wilson in that Seahawks jersey for at least another four years.

With Wilson sticking around, and Marshawn Lynch signing a $24 million 2-year extension, the ‘Hawks may be looking at a NFC Championship 3-peat.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Russell Wilson Inks $87.6M Deal With Seattle Seahawks was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Bruce Goodwin Posted August 2, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: