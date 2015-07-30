‘Unsung: Hollywood’ Tonight: How George Wallace Went From Class Clown To World-Class Comedian

George Wallace, one of the most influential comedians of the ’70s, will be featured on the next episode of TV One‘s Unsung: Hollywood.

Like most comedians, Wallace didn’t immediately get his big break in acting when he was young. Starting out in Atlanta, he took a job as a car salesman to support his family until one of his clients opened up a comedy club in the late ’70s. Wallace tested out his chops there, and became a big draw for the club. But it wasn’t until he moved to New York City (where he also befriended comic giant, Jerry Seinfeld) that he really began to hone his craft.

Heralded as one of Comedy Central’s “greatest stand-ups of all-time,” Wallace recently finished his 10-year run at the Flamingo in Las Vegas.

Watch a preview below, and catch the full episode of Unsung: Hollywood Wednesday on TV One at 8pm EST.

Ariel Cherie Posted July 30, 2015

