Joe Carter Responds To Drake Using His Photo As The Cover Art For ‘Back To Back’

Just when you thought Drake couldn’t take another W today, he comes through in the bottom of the ninth.

Earlier this morning, Drake dropped a song with the cover image of Joe Carter during a World Series walk-off home run. It’s also worth mentioning that the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Philadelphia Phillies that year. Carter played for the Blue Jays for five years and also played for the Cubs, Indians, Padres, Orioles, and Giants.

Carter must have woken up this morning to his Twitter mentions being on fire, and after realizing what the commotion was about, he took to Twitter to thank the 6 God in a tweet. As the photo represents a triumphant time in Canada’s past, Drake has been doing his best this week to to make his city proud once again.

This is just another boost to Carter’s ego as his twitter bio reads “World Series Hero.”

Check out the tweet below:

I have officially made it now!!! Thanks to my man @drake. I’m honored bro. #BackToBack. pic.twitter.com/TH8VLuPAMQ — Joe Carter (@JoeCarter_29) July 29, 2015

