Radio One
#RelationshipGoals: Eve’s Family Vacay Makes Married Life Look Amazing

Eve has found true love.

Eve‘s been on vacation with her billionaire husband Maximillion Cooper and step-children for the past week and she makes married life look fun! The couple just celebrated their 1 year anniversary in June and they’re definitely still in their honeymoon phase.

Check out the amazing family photos below:

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

We love that Eve is so happy in love with her blended family! But sis, can we get some music?

We had to ask.

Eve

