Meet Tom Brady’s Replacement, Jimmy Garoppolo

With great power, comes great responsibility, right? Unfortunately, the New England Patriots’ golden boy, Tom Brady, isn’t going to be the team’s opening week starter for the upcoming NFL season. Instead, Bill Belicheck will have to rely on his back-up, Jimmy Garoppolo, to lead the way after it was reported that Roger Goodell upheld his decision in suspending Brady for the first four games of the 2015-2016 season.

According to NFL.com, Brady’s downfall in his appeal stems from his destruction of evidence, which played an integral role in Goodell’s decision to upheld his suspension.

“The most significant new information that emerged in connection with the appeal was evidence that on or about March 6, 2015 — the very day that he was interviewed by Mr. Wells and his investigated team — Mr. Brady instructed his assistant to destroy the cellphone that he had been using since early 2014, a period that included that AFC Championship game and the initial weeks of the subsequent investigation,” Goodell wrote in his full decision regarding Brady’s appeal.

With Brady not eligible to play until Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts, the onus is now on Garoppolo. Even though he played sparingly last year under the watchful eyes of Belicheck, the 23-year-old 2014 second-round pick showed flashes during the 2014 preseason. In addition, during his days at Eastern Illinois University, he shattered numerous records, surpassing Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo in career passing touchdowns, yards, and passing touchdowns in his senior season. So don’t fret Patriots fans, the boy Jimmy got game.

As far as Brady is concerned, he isn’t ready to give up. According to NFL Media Insider, Ian Rapoport, Brady will sue and seek an injunction on his suspension in hopes of staying on the field.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Tom Brady Suspended for Four Games Thanks to Deflated Balls

Tom Brady Blows A Lot Of Hot Air In Deflate-Gate Conference

Says Terrell Suggs Of Tom Brady: “I Don’t Like Him He Don’t Like Me”

Why Will The Patriots Win The Super Bowl? Two Words: Tom Brady

Meet Tom Brady’s Replacement, Jimmy Garoppolo was originally published on theurbandaily.com

clamarre11 Posted July 29, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: