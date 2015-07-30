Black Women Take To Twitter To Demand #BlackWomenEqualPay

Black Twitter is on fire today with the #BlackWomenEqualPay debate. It’s an obvious hashtag with a message: Black women are still being paid less in the workplace than pretty much everyone else.

While Equal Pay Day takes place every year in April, this year the American Association of University Women, NOW, the AFL-CIO and other groups marked July 28 as #BlackWomenEqualPay, a day to discuss the issues around the ways race and gender intersect to put millions of Americans on unequal footing.

Each year, African-American women in the United States are paid $18,817 less than the majority of White men. It’s being reported that, in the 20 states boasting the most full-time working African-American women, it’s the women of color who earn just 64 cents for every dollar paid to White men.

And while Black women may be well aware of the plague of discrimination in the workplace, it’s news to much of America. And thanks to the major social media outpourings like Twitter, many people are made aware of the social, racial, political or any other “-al” that plagues our world, in 140 characters or less.

The Tweets Are Talking:

Discrimination in pay holds women and families back. Ending the #wagegap would grow our economy and our communities. #BlackWomenEqualPay — YWTFDC Metro Chapter (@YWTFDC) July 28, 2015

#BlackWomenEqualPay isnt faced only by Black women. It impacts &hinders their families, communities, economy. Her pay gap is ours, everyones — Pam Campos-Palma (@_pamcampos) July 28, 2015

I'm a black woman who owns my own home because of my union jobs. #BlackWomenEqualPay — Jaladah Aslam (@JaladahA) July 28, 2015

If the #WageGap were eliminated, a Black woman would be able to afford 153 more weeks of food for her family #BlackWomenEqualPay — NationalActionNet (@NationalAction) July 28, 2015

Black female same-sex couples make $21k less a year than black male same-sex couples #BlackWomenEqualPay pic.twitter.com/TAMvfpub33 — The Task Force (@TheTaskForce) July 28, 2015

Black women have to work 19 months to make what white men are paid in 12. We need #BlackWomenEqualPay pic.twitter.com/Sv2Pucx4sb — The Task Force (@TheTaskForce) July 28, 2015

African-American women are paid 64¢ for every $1 white men are paid in US #BlackWomenEqualPay http://t.co/dKazXJg9ID pic.twitter.com/1ZBhZ1QRMd — The Task Force (@TheTaskForce) July 28, 2015

In 34% of black families, the mother is the sole breadwinner. We need to support families with #BlackWomenEqualPay pic.twitter.com/RIHRYfMIMO — The Task Force (@TheTaskForce) July 28, 2015

When we underpay women of color, we all come up short. #BlackWomenEqualPay #clockout4equalpay pic.twitter.com/aNHH2oA61u — Women Employed (@WomenEmployed) July 28, 2015

For each $1 men earn, the avg woman makes $0.78, and the avg Black women makes $0.64 #BlackWomenEqualPay pic.twitter.com/lHHAlJbVpz — Erica T. Taylor (@EricaTTaylor) July 28, 2015

Black women make 64¢ for every $1 white men make. Speak out at our #BlackWomenEqualPay tweet storm TODAY at 2pm ET! pic.twitter.com/QWTuueGlKt — The Task Force (@TheTaskForce) July 28, 2015

Black Women Take To Twitter To Demand #BlackWomenEqualPay was originally published on hellobeautiful.com