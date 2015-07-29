Nicki Minaj Announces Upcoming BET Special

Nicki Minaj always has something up her sleeve, and this time, she’s accomplishing pleasing her fans with a tour and a new television special at the same time. On Sunday (July 26), the femcee performed at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for her Pinkprint Tour stop, and revealed today that she was filming the show for a BET special.

So the secret was: BET was filming my show last night for a special we’re working on. Can’t wait for u guys to see it. Love u BET! New York, I can’t even explain your energy last night. I just know I’ve never felt anything like it. Thank you #Barclays#ThePinkprintTOUR

Nicki’s last TV special for MTV, “My Time Again,” aired in 2014.

