Congratulations are in order for Coco and Ice-T!

The bodacious beauty is pregnant with T’s baby after 15 years of marriage.

The couple announced the pregnancy during a Friday taping of their new talk show, Ice and Coco. Could this mean a new reality show is in the cards as well? We can only hope.

I'm pregnant!!! Yah!! Ice & I are so excited! I announced it Friday on our new talkshow which airs Aug 3rd. pic.twitter.com/CYVHKD5yud — Coco (@cocosworld) July 27, 2015

Ice-T & Coco Expecting First Child Together was originally published on theurbandaily.com