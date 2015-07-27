0 reads Leave a comment
Congratulations are in order for Coco and Ice-T!
The bodacious beauty is pregnant with T’s baby after 15 years of marriage.
The couple announced the pregnancy during a Friday taping of their new talk show, Ice and Coco. Could this mean a new reality show is in the cards as well? We can only hope.
Ice-T & Coco Expecting First Child Together was originally published on theurbandaily.com
