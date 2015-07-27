CLOSE
Fashion and Style
Ice-T & Coco Expecting First Child Together

The 2015 NBC Upfront Presentation Red Carpet Event

Congratulations are in order for Coco and Ice-T!

The bodacious beauty is pregnant with T’s baby after 15 years of marriage.

The couple announced the pregnancy during a Friday taping of their new talk show, Ice and Coco. Could this mean a new reality show is in the cards as well? We can only hope.

 

Ice-T & Coco Expecting First Child Together was originally published on theurbandaily.com

