Pop/ R&B icon Janet Jackson has treated her fans to a week full of surprises over the course of the last few days by dropping the album version of her latest single “No Sleeep” featuring talented rap superstar J.Cole before releasing the video one day later, and it turns out that she’s not quite finished just yet.

As the “No Sleeep” video continues to make waves throughout the music industry and across the internet, Ms. Jackson is now giving the world a behind-the-scenes look at how it all came together. Access Hollywood had the privilege of getting up close and personal with Janet and Jermaine for an intimate look at their interaction during the filming process.

Check out footage of the duo on set filming the video below.

Here’s A Behind The Scenes Look At Janet Jackson & J.Cole On Set For The “No Sleeep” Video was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Rye Posted July 27, 2015

