18 Childhood Faves From The ’80s That Can Never Be Ruined

Our favorite childhood staples have been crushing our spirits for awhile, and quite frankly, we’re sick of it. Bill Cosby ruined The Cosby Show for us with each bit of news that surfaces about his alleged rape incidents. Most recently, WWE wrestling great Hulk Hogan was caught making racist remarks in leaked footage, and used the N-word several times to prove his point (oh, brother!). And let’s not forget how Kevin Clash almost had us cursing the ever-lovable Elmo and his name.
Well, never fear! There are some childhood favorites that just can’t be tainted no matter what. Seriously, scroll through our list of our favorite childhood joys that will always comfort us, stored in our memory banks.
1. G.I. Joe
Who doesn’t love an American hero?
2. Care Bears
Admit it, your heart is gushy right now.
3. Sonic the Hedgehog
We all wished we could run as fast as him.
4. Power Wheels
Beep, beep, who got the keys to the jeep?
5. Hi-C Ecto Cooler
It was the best Hi-C flavor, hands down.
6. Mister Rogers
We just pray there wasn’t one bad thing in his sweater pockets.
7. Fisher Price Tape Recorder
We’re sure this inspired many a career.
8. Muppet Babies
Possibly the best cartoon of our generation.
9. PB&J sandwiches
The GOAT of sandwiches. We hope nothing EVER comes out about George Washington Carver, man.
10. Rubix cubes
Some of us have never solved one, but that never stopped us from trying.
11. View Finder
We literally had the world in our hands! (Or in this case, pizza.)
12. Punky Brewster
She made it okay to let our imagination loose.
13. Video Soul
Donnie Simpson was too smooth for words.
14. Dragon Ball Z
Yo, Goku saved our asses time after time!
15. Robin Williams
From Hook to Mrs. Doubtfire and Popeye to Aladdin, Williams brought his characters to life, and we loved him for it.
16. Inspector Gadget
He probably wouldn’t have solved many cases if it wasn’t for Penny (voiced by Cree Summer), but who cares? The theme song was enough to get you through the entire show.
17. All That
It was our version of Saturday Night Live that we watched week after week.
18. Shari Lewis
How could the woman who brought us Lamb Chop ever do us wrong?
