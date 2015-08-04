18 Childhood Faves From The ’80s That Can Never Be Ruined

Our favorite childhood staples have been crushing our spirits for awhile, and quite frankly, we’re sick of it. Bill Cosby ruined The Cosby Show for us with each bit of news that surfaces about his alleged rape incidents. Most recently, WWE wrestling great Hulk Hogan was caught making racist remarks in leaked footage, and used the N-word several times to prove his point (oh, brother!). And let’s not forget how Kevin Clash almost had us cursing the ever-lovable Elmo and his name.

Well, never fear! There are some childhood favorites that just can’t be tainted no matter what. Seriously, scroll through our list of our favorite childhood joys that will always comfort us, stored in our memory banks.

1. G.I. Joe

Who doesn’t love an American hero?

2. Care Bears

Admit it, your heart is gushy right now.

3. Sonic the Hedgehog

We all wished we could run as fast as him.

4. Power Wheels

Beep, beep, who got the keys to the jeep?

5. Hi-C Ecto Cooler

It was the best Hi-C flavor, hands down.

6. Mister Rogers

We just pray there wasn’t one bad thing in his sweater pockets.

7. Fisher Price Tape Recorder

We’re sure this inspired many a career.

8. Muppet Babies

Possibly the best cartoon of our generation.

9. PB&J sandwiches

The GOAT of sandwiches. We hope nothing EVER comes out about George Washington Carver, man.

10. Rubix cubes

Some of us have never solved one, but that never stopped us from trying.

11. View Finder

We literally had the world in our hands! (Or in this case, pizza.)

12. Punky Brewster

She made it okay to let our imagination loose.

13. Video Soul

Donnie Simpson was too smooth for words.

14. Dragon Ball Z

Yo, Goku saved our asses time after time!

15. Robin Williams

From Hook to Mrs. Doubtfire and Popeye to Aladdin, Williams brought his characters to life, and we loved him for it.

16. Inspector Gadget

He probably wouldn’t have solved many cases if it wasn’t for Penny (voiced by Cree Summer), but who cares? The theme song was enough to get you through the entire show.

17. All That

It was our version of Saturday Night Live that we watched week after week.

18. Shari Lewis

How could the woman who brought us Lamb Chop ever do us wrong?

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

If Hulk Hogan Goes, Vince McMahon Owes At Least 7 Apologies

Joey Bada$$ Wants You To Kill The Bill Cosby Slander

Raven Symone Says Tells Beyonce To Put On Pants

18 Childhood Faves From The ’80s That Can Never Be Ruined was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ariel Cherie Posted August 4, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: