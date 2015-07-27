CLOSE
National
#DearSlim: Eminem Turned Down Lead Role in ‘Southpaw,’ Still Thinks He Can Kick Jake Gyllenhaal’s Ass

With Southpaw finally in theaters, Eminem hit up Twitter to promote the film and fans’ questions with the #DearSlim hashtag.

Though he smartly dodged any questions regarding his crazy-offensive freestyle from yesterday, he did shed some light on some interesting aspects about Southpaw, including that he was originally slated for the lead role. In the end, Em decided not to act in the movie because he was too focused on music. More importantly,  didn’t want to damage his nose anymore.

“Yes. My nose is already f-cked up enough. I certainly didn’t want to fuck it up anymore that it already is… #Southpaw,” he tweeted.

Jake Gyllenhaal took over as the lead and did a lot of intense training to prep for the role. His workout included 1,000 sit-ups a day, and daily 8-mile mile runs. Despite all that, in typical Eminem fashion, he still thinks he can take Gyllenhaal in the ring.

 

