Janet Jackson & J. Cole Make A Little Love Scene In The ‘No Sleeep’ Video

The visuals for Janet Jackson‘s slinky comeback single, “No Sleeep” are here. Watch J. Cole try to run through Damita Jo’s daydreams on a rainy night.

And if you’re lucky, grab tickets to her 2016 nationwide tour.

Check out the “No Sleeep” video above.

Jada Gomez-Lacayo, Editor Posted July 28, 2015

