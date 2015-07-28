0 reads Leave a comment
The visuals for Janet Jackson‘s slinky comeback single, “No Sleeep” are here. Watch J. Cole try to run through Damita Jo’s daydreams on a rainy night.
And if you’re lucky, grab tickets to her 2016 nationwide tour.
Check out the “No Sleeep” video above.
READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY
Jay Z & Will Smith To Produce HBO Miniseries About Emmett Till
Janet Jackson Taps J.Cole For “No Sleeep” Remix [LISTEN]
J.Cole Pauses His Tour To Attend Fan’s High School Graduation As Promised 2 Years Ago
Janet Accepts Ultimate Icon Award; Diddy Busts His A** & More Memorable BET Awards Moments
Janet Jackson & J. Cole Make A Little Love Scene In The ‘No Sleeep’ Video was originally published on theurbandaily.com
Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours