Jay Z and Will Smith are teaming up to produce a yet-untitled mini series for HBO about Emmett Till, the black Chicago teenager whose death in 1955 kick-started the American Civil Rights Movement.

2015 marks 60 years since Emmett Till’s death, which came at the expense of flirting with a white woman in Money, Miss.

Although little details are known about the project thus far, Entertainment Weekly reports that Roc Nation, Overbrook, and Kapital Entertainment are the production companies currently tied to the project. At present, no writers are attached to the miniseries.

This isn’t the first on-screen project based on Emmett Till’s life to be announced this year. During the 2015 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, Chaz Ebert, the former wife of late Chicago Sun-Times film critic Roger Ebert, revealed that—alongside Shatterglass Films—she was set to adapt the award-winning book Death of Innocence: The Story of the Hate Crime That Changed America into the feature length film based on Till’s life.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Jay Z & Will Smith To Produce HBO Miniseries On Emmett Till was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Henry Mansell Posted July 24, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: