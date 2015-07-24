Lupe Fiasco Adds Two Cents On The Drake And Meek Mill Fiasco

With most rappers deciding to poke fun at the Meek Mill and Drake situation, Lupe Fiasco decided to use the moment as a chance to drop some knowledge.

Known to shy away from the media, Fiasco penned an open letter…on Instagram. In the post, Lupe speaks about how ghostwriting of sorts is nothing new and shouldn’t necessarily be frowned upon.

“Ghostwriting, or borrowing lines, or taking suggestions from the room has always been in rap and will always be in rap. It is nothing to go crazy over or be offended about unless you are someone who postures him or herself on the importance of authenticity and tries to portray that quality to your fans or the public at large,” writes Lupe.

Lupe goes on to speak about how radio has steered rap in such a negative way. He believes that radio has a system that is hard for natural born lyricists to adhere to, and that it instead hurts the fluidity of their crafts. He even recalls being in Toronto and being handed Drake’s mixtape for the first time and reminisces on the time he met Meek Mill, braids and all.

Even though Meek Mill shouted out Drake at a concert last night, saying, “Let him be great,” this is surely not the end.

Check out Lupe’s open letter below.

Bruce Goodwin Posted July 24, 2015

