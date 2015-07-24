Noah “40” Shebib, Drake’s longtime producer, has spoken out, which he rarely does, addressing all of the speculation behind the OVO rapper’s supposed ghostwriter, Quentin Miller. 40 seems to confirm that he is active in Drake’s career, but not like we have been led to believe.
He tweeted:
He then breaks down the influence Drake has, and how he enjoys working with him:
What are your thoughts on 40’s statements?
PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY
Drake Addresses Meek Mill Accusing Him Of Using Ghostwriters: “I Signed Up For Greatness…”
Who’d Really Win A Meek vs. Drake Battle? Check Out Their Greatest Bars
Chris Brown Clowns Meek vs. Drake Beef While Being Held In A Foreign Land
Rappers React To Meekageddon On Twitter Just Like The Rest Of Us
Drake’s Long-Time Collaborator Gives The Most Sound Commentary On Ghostwriting Accusations was originally published on theurbandaily.com