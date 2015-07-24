Drake’s Long-Time Collaborator Gives The Most Sound Commentary On Ghostwriting Accusations

Noah “40” Shebib, Drake’s longtime producer, has spoken out, which he rarely does, addressing all of the speculation behind the OVO rapper’s supposed ghostwriter, Quentin Miller. 40 seems to confirm that he is active in Drake’s career, but not like we have been led to believe.

He tweeted:

No one can question my involvement in drakes career. We have come a long way together. So let me start by putting something into perspective — Noah Shebib (@OVO40) July 23, 2015

I can't count the hours that myself and drake have spent writing producing and recording music. Let's just say… 5000 hours… — Noah Shebib (@OVO40) July 23, 2015

I've spent maybe 30 min in a studio with Q. Nice enough guy, very talented… — Noah Shebib (@OVO40) July 23, 2015

If your asking if q contributed to if you're reading this the answer is yes. You can also read that in the credits. — Noah Shebib (@OVO40) July 23, 2015

Anyways, I don't work with many people. And there's a reason…. — Noah Shebib (@OVO40) July 23, 2015

No one is as talented as drake. It's not worth my time. I need someone who understands song writing on a higher level… — Noah Shebib (@OVO40) July 23, 2015

Rap has a stigma about writing your own lyrics and rightfully so… its a very personal art form and its rooted in speaking truthfully. — Noah Shebib (@OVO40) July 23, 2015

He then breaks down the influence Drake has, and how he enjoys working with him:

https://twitter.com/OVO40/status/624023715475550208

He then addresses Drizzy writing for other people: Theres countless number ones and songs drake has written for others never mind himself, thats the funny part lol! — Noah Shebib (@OVO40) July 23, 2015 To be even feeling my own need to say these things is crazy — Noah Shebib (@OVO40) July 23, 2015 and even more ironic is that drake is maybe the most personal rapper ever — Noah Shebib (@OVO40) July 23, 2015 never has someone spoken about themselves or there own perspective so vividly… ever. — Noah Shebib (@OVO40) July 23, 2015 He even goes into Drake being considered soft by the public: its why people have called him soft… because he shows humility and is truthful and honest. — Noah Shebib (@OVO40) July 23, 2015 you're smokin that shit you say you selling if you think someone wrote that shit. — Noah Shebib (@OVO40) July 23, 2015 He concludes his message saying:

so if someone wants to be upset that drake made a great album, go for it, get mad all day lol! but don't ever question my brothers pen. — Noah Shebib (@OVO40) July 23, 2015

What are your thoughts on 40’s statements?

