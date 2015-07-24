CLOSE
Drake's Long-Time Collaborator Gives The Most Sound Commentary On Ghostwriting Accusations

Noah “40” Shebib, Drake’s longtime producer, has spoken out, which he rarely does, addressing all of the speculation behind the OVO rapper’s supposed ghostwriter, Quentin Miller. 40 seems to confirm that he is active in Drake’s career, but not like we have been led to believe.

He tweeted:

He then breaks down the influence Drake has, and how he enjoys working with him:

He then addresses Drizzy writing for other people:

He even goes into Drake being considered soft by the public:

He concludes his message saying:

What are your thoughts on 40’s statements?

