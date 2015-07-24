Funk Flex Drops Bombs On Drake-Gate With Quentin Miller’s Alleged ’10 Bandz’ Reference Track

The Internet has been in a frenzy since Meek Mill went on a Twitter rant last night, where he claimed that Drake has a ghostwriter.

After tons of social media users did research, and some confirmation from OG Maco, speculation began that a man named Quentin Miller was the guy behind some of Drizzy’s hits.

This evening, as fans and the web continue to speculate, Funkmaster Flex added to the fire, as he released a version of Drake’s “10 Bandz,” that sounds like the original reference track for the OVO head.

He wrote on his Instagram, “Is this the reference of #Drake’s alleged Ghostwriter, Quentin Miller, for #10Bandz??? turn on hot97 right now!!! [Audio]”

There’s no confirmation as to when the “10 Bandz” track from the alleged Quentin Miller was recorded, but it definitely adds more to the increasing speculation.

Jada Gomez-Lacayo, Editor Posted July 23, 2015

