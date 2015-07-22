Drake Addresses Meek Mill’s Accusations

If you thought Meek Mill dropping a Twitter bombshell last night by accusing Drake of not writing his own rhymes was going to end with the Toronto rap superstar staying quiet, think again.

Although Drake has yet to publicly respond to Meek’s allegations that resulted in one of biggest social media explosions of the year so far, he apparently had a few choice words about Meek’s comments in an Instagram DM conversation with a fan/associate who goes by the the name of @hitmanholla on Twitter.

In the message, “@hitmanholla” reaches out to Drake to reassure him that despite Meek’s claims, he’s not buying the accusations. Drake responded with the following:

When a few fans began questioned just how well “@hitmanholla” actually knows Drake, he was quick to let them know that their acquaintance began after the rapper donated money towards his mother’s cancer fund:

Drake sent $$ to my mama Breast Cancer Fund.. That's my guy.. Lame ass Twitter niggas stop it.. Deeper than Rap! — #BallGame✌ (@HitmanHolla) July 22, 2015

Meanwhile, MMG’s youngest in charge hasn’t quieted down just yet either. After Toronto government official Norm Kelly promptly sent Meek a message via his own Twitter early this morning suggesting that he was no longer welcome in the city for dissing Drake, Meek lashed back out:

You're no longer welcome in Toronto, @MeekMill. — Norm Kelly (@norm) July 22, 2015

Aye American @MeekMill. Didn't say don't come. Just puzzled why you'd diss a Canadian hero a week before coming to his city. — Norm Kelly (@norm) July 22, 2015

From the way things are looking at this point, the rest of the summer should definitely be an eventful one in hip-hop! We just hope it all ends in even more great music from both parties. Stay tuned…

