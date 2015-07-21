‘Unsung: Hollywood’ This Week: Bernie Mac Almost Blew His First Shot At Fame

Talk about legendary status. Comedian and actor Bernie Mac made us laugh with hit stand up routines, and his scene-stealing ability in movies and television. This week, the late comedian will be featured on TV One’s Unsung: Hollywood, in an episode you definitely don’t want to miss.

Mac, whose real name was Bernard McCullough, got his start in comedy when he performed routines at Chicago’s Cotton Club, where he established himself as a force to be reckoned with. But it was his first appearance on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam that let the entire nation know that he was something special.

In 2001 he scored his own sitcom on Fox, aptly named The Bernie Mac Show, after gaining success and fame on the heels of his roles in The Original Kings of Comedy and the Ocean 11 films.

Mac passed away from complications with pneumonia in 2008.

Watch a preview of Unsung: Hollywood featuring Bernie Mac below, and catch the full episode Wednesday on TV One at 8pm EST.

