Here’s A Complete List Of The 2015 MTV VMA Nominations

Apple’s been putting a huge focus on getting exclusive content for Apple Music. Aside from the music that company has been spewing, it also announced the MTV’s 2015 VMA nominees.

With a quick tweet on Monday morning, MTV announced that Apple would reveal this year’s nominees at 10 AM EST Tuesday on Beats 1 “Charts” Show. Once the show is over at 11 AM you can hit up vma.mtv.com to start voting for your favorites in each category.

With the MTV VMA nominations finally announced, Kendrick Lamar is leading the pack with 6 nominations, which even includes best choreography.It looks like King Kendrick may finally clean up this year and the newcomer Fetty Wap is even nominated as an artist to watch. While Drake didn’t receive any nominations, his Canadian brethren The Weeknd gets nominated for his feature on Ariana Grande’s “Love Me Harder.” Also in the best collaboration category is Nicki Minaj for her verse on Jessie J’s hit “Bang Bang.” Nicki also got two nominations for her great work of art in the now legendary “Anaconda” Video.

The MTV Video Music Awards are set to air on Sunday, August 30, hosted by the sure-to-be outrageous Miley Cyrus. Check out the list of of this year’s nominees below.

BEST COLLABORATION

Taylor Swift feat. Kendrick Lamar- “Bad Blood”

Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars- “Uptown Funk”

Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth- “See You Again”

Ariana Grande feat. The Weeknd- “Love Me Harder”

Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj- “Bang Bang”

VIDEO NOMINEES WITH A SOCIAL MESSAGE

Jennifer Hudson- “I Still Love You”

Colbie Caillat- “Try”

Big Sean feat. Kanye West & John Legend- “One Man Can Change The World”

Rihanna- “American Oxygen”

Wale- “The White Shoes”

BEST HIP-HOP VIDEO

Fetty Wap- “Trap Queen”

Nicki Minaj- “Anaconda”

Kendrick Lamar- “Alright”

Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth- “See You Again”

Big Sean feat. E-40- “IDFWU”

BEST ROCK VIDEO

Hozier- “Take Me To Church”

Fall Out Boy- “Uma Thurman”

Florence + the Machine- “Ship To Wreck”

WALKTHEMOON- “Shut Up and Dance”

Arctic Monkeys- “Why You’d Only Call Me When You’re High?”

BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE

Beyonce- “7/11″

Taylor Swift- “Blank Space”

Nicki Minaj- “Anaconda”

Sia- “Elastic Heart”

Ellie Goulding- “Love Me Like You Do”

BEST MALE PERFORMANCE

Ed Sheeran- “Thinking Out Loud”

Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars- “Uptown Funk”

Kendrick Lamar- “Alright”

The Weeknd- “Earned It”

Nick Jonas- “Chains”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Beyonce

OK Go

Chet Faker

Ed Sheeran

Flying Lotus

Kendrick Lamar

#VMAS ARTIST TO WATCH

Fetty Wap- “Trap Queen”

Vance Joy- “Riptide”

George Ezra- “Budapest”

James Bay- “Hold Back The River”

FKA Twigs- “Pendulum”

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Beyonce- “7/11″

Taylor Swift feat. Kendrick Lamar- “Bad Blood”

Ed Sheeran- “Thinking Out Loud”

Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars- “Uptown Funk”

Kendrick Lamar- “Alright”

