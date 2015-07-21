Although The Wire‘s last episode aired seven years ago, most of the cast still hasn’t been all that far away from Baltimore. In fact, many looked to see what they had to say when the Freddie Gray-related disturbances broke out in April. Last Saturday, the cast gave the residents of the city a voice.

Andre Royo (Bubbles), Michael K. Williams (Omar Little),Felicia “Snoop” Pearson, Sonja Sohn (Kima Greggs) and Larry Gilliard Jr. (D’Angelo Barksdale) reunited for “Wired Up! A Celebration of the Spirit + Power of the People of Baltimore,” according to the Baltimore Sun. During the event, the cast members took turns retelling the stories they were told by Baltimore residents of their lives during the Baltimore uprising. Series creator David Simon, Dominic West (Jimmy McNulty) and Wendell Pierce (Bunk Moreland) sent video messages in their absences.

Sohn, who’s been active in the community since the show’s finale, drove across the point of the event.

“We can’t wait for more people to die,” Sohn said to the audience. “We can’t wait for any more black men to die at the hands of police officers who were acting irresponsibly. That’s why we put this event together. We’re actors, and what we can do is to build a platform to raise voices that need to be heard.”

READ MORE AT THE URBAN DAILY

David Simon And ‘The Wire’ Cast Slam Baltimore Riots

Omar From ‘The Wire’ Joins Female-Led ‘Ghostbusters’ Reboot

‘The Wire’ Cast Reunites At Baltimore Event was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted July 20, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: