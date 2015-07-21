After communicating via Twitter and other methods, Caitlyn Jenner and Orange Is The New Black Star Laverne Cox finally met at the premiere of Jenner’s docu-series I Am Cait.

Caitlyn hosted a private screening of her new TV series that documents her journey from former Olympian Bruce Jenner to the free Caitlyn. Also in attendance was Candis Cayne, the first transwoman to star on a prime time television show.

Laverne wrote about Caitlyn’s cover in a beautifully written post saying “Yes, Caitlyn looks amazing and is beautiful but what I think is most beautiful about her is her heart and soul, the ways she has allowed the world into her vulnerabilities. The love and devotion she has for her family and that they have for her. Her courage to move past denial into her truth so publicly. These things are beyond beautiful to me.”

Jenner responded to Laverne’s supportive post and their friendship began.

.@LaverneCox, you are fierce and fabulous! Your support means the world. Thank you for all that you do for the community. #TransIsBeautiful — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 18, 2015

I am Cait premieres Sunday July 26th at 8 p.m on E!

Caitlyn Jenner & Laverne Cox Snapped A Fierce Selfie This Weekend was originally published on hellobeautiful.com