Rachel Dolezal Still Says She’s Black, But Not African-American

Rachel Dolezal, the white woman who masqueraded as a Black woman for years and was exposed last month, recently stated in an interview with Vanity Fair that she still believes she is a Black woman.

Dolezal was fired from her job as Spokane’s NAACP president soon after the scandal broke, and was dropped by a lot of her friends as well. She detailed that it took years to “identify” as a Black woman and she did her research. But even with all that, she doesn’t believe that she lied about her identity. From Vanity Fair:

“It’s taken my entire life to negotiate how to identify, and I’ve done a lot of research and a lot of studying,” she says. “I could have a long conversation, an academic conversation about that. I don’t know. I just feel like I didn’t mislead anybody; I didn’t deceive anybody. If people feel misled or deceived, then sorry that they feel that way, but I believe that’s more due to their definition and construct of race in their own minds than it is to my integrity or honesty, because I wouldn’t say I’m African American, but I would say I’m black, and there’s a difference in those terms.”

Since officially “coming out” as a Black woman, Dolezal says she is no longer confused about her identity, which she previously was before.

“It’s not something that I can put on and take off anymore. Like I said, I’ve had my years of confusion and wondering who I really [was] and why and how do I live my life and make sense of it all, but I’m not confused about that any longer. I think the world might be – but I’m not.”

She also hopes to write a book one day detailing her experience so she can send them to all of her haters (we’re not sure there’d be enough copies for that). Dolezal’s also looking for her way back into the civil rights world to continue the fight.

“After that comes out, then I’ll feel a little bit more free to reveal my life in the racial social-justice movement. I’m looking for the quickest way back to that, but I don’t feel like I am probably going to be able to re-enter that work with the type of leadership required to make change if I don’t have something like a published explanation.”

Ariel Cherie Posted July 21, 2015

