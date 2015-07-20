MAC Cosmetics Answers A Change.Org Petition For A Selena Quintanilla Collection

This is definitely news that will make you go yaaaaaassssss! MAC has plans to celebrate Selena Quintanilla with a collection. This comes two decades after her tragic death following a petition on Change.org that was signed by over 37,700 fans of the Tejano music artist requesting a makeup line.

On Thursday, MAC Cosmetics unveiled its plan to release a collection inspired by Quintanilla next year.

“Selena’s talent and beauty, inside and out, have left a colorful, meaningful impact in the world that has continued to grow over the last two decades. We have heard the passion and enthusiasm from her fans and wholeheartedly agree that her legacy embodies MAC’s philosophy,” said MAC Senior Vice President James Gager.

It’s not yet known what the collection will consist of, but Selena’s older sister Suzette is partnering with the company to help see this vision come to fruition.

This is so cool!

23 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez You've Probably Never Seen Before

1. 20 Years Later: Selena Quintanilla-Pérez We remember exactly where we were when we first heard Selena had been shot and killed. Today marks the 20-year anniversary of her untimely passing and we remember the legendary beauty with this gallery of gorgeous photos.

2. 20 Years Later: Selena Quintanilla-Pérez Selena was celebrated as one of the greatest Mexican American entertainers of the end of the 20th century.

3. The Mexican Madonna Former NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Brokaw called Selena the "Mexican Madonna" in the wake of her death.

4. The Most Celebrated Tejana… Her Live! (1993) album won Best Mexican/American Album at the 1994 Grammy Awards, becoming the first recording by a Tejano artist to do so.

5. Selena The Sex Symbol Selena became a sex icon following the release of her first album, pushing the boundaries of the male-dominated Tejano music genre. Her curvy shape rebelled against Hollywood standards of overly-skinny women.

6. Gone But Not Forgotten She was named the "Best selling Latin artist of the decade" by Billboard Magazine.

7. The Tejano Pioneer Selena won the coveted Tejano Music Award for Female Vocalist of the Year nine consecutive times.

8. Visions Of Grammy Gold Selena became the first Tejano artist to win a Grammy in 1994, for her album "Live!"

9. Crossover Queen… Her 1994 album "Amor Prohibido" reached crossover success and became one of the biggest-selling Latin albums in the United States.

10. "Selena" Two years after her death, Jennifer Lopez was tapped to play Selena in the "Selena" biopic released by Warner Bros.

11. Selena Day George W. Bush (governor of Texas at the time) declared her birthday "Selena Day" in Texas.

12. Selena The Philanthropist Selena was passionate about giving back. The Latina donated to such charities as Toys For Tots.

13. Record Breaker Selena's posthumous album "Dreaming For You" sold 331,000 units in the first week, making her the third female to do so after Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey.

14. "Dreaming Of You" Her first English-language album, "Dreaming of You," sold 175,000 copies in a single day

15. The Fashionista Selena's fashion sense was inspired by Paula Abdul. She began wearing fancy bustiers and tightly fit clothing in the 90s.

16. Her Spirit Lives On In 1996, The Spirit of Hope Award was created in her honor.

17. Her Favorite… Selena's favorite lip color was "Brick" (now discontinued) by Chanel. It's also reported, her microphones would be covered in red lipstick after her performances.

18. Sweet & Charismatic Selena was described as a "sweet and charismatic girl" by Puerto Rican journalist María Celeste Arrarás.

19. Daddy's Girl After every performance, she would ask her father, "How did I do?"

20. Her Final Concert Selena's final concert, at the Astrodome, broke all previous attendance records, seating over 61,000 people.

21. Gone Too Soon… Selena was shot and killed by her former employee Yolanda Saldívar on March 31, 1995. After her untimely death, Selena became the first Latin artist to have an album ("Dreaming Of You") top the Billboard Charts.

22. Cultural Icon Selena's death was compared to the deaths of John Lennon, Elvis Presley and President John F. Kennedy.

23. Legacy Lives On… Selena's music continues to withstand the test of time. As of 2012, she has sold over 60 million albums worldwide. 23 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez You've Probably Never Seen Before

