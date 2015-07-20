CLOSE
Radio One
Home

MAC Cosmetics Answers A Change.Org Petition For A Selena Quintanilla Collection

MAC will unveil its Selena collection next year.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Selena Archive

Source: Vinnie Zuffante / Getty

This is definitely news that will make you go yaaaaaassssss! MAC has plans to celebrate Selena Quintanilla with a collection. This comes two decades after her tragic death following a petition on Change.org that was signed by over 37,700 fans of the Tejano music artist requesting a makeup line.

On Thursday, MAC Cosmetics unveiled its plan to release a collection inspired by Quintanilla next year.

“Selena’s talent and beauty, inside and out, have left a colorful, meaningful impact in the world that has continued to grow over the last two decades. We have heard the passion and enthusiasm from her fans and wholeheartedly agree that her legacy embodies MAC’s philosophy,” said MAC Senior Vice President James Gager.

Instagram Photo

It’s not yet known what the collection will consist of, but Selena’s older sister Suzette is partnering with the company to help see this vision come to fruition.

This is so cool!

RELATED POSTS

AM BUZZ: Is Nicki’s Ex Bitter About Her Engagement?; J. Lo To Tribute Selena & More

AM BUZZ: Momma Dee Injured In Car Accident; J. Lo Tributes Selena & More

23 photos Launch gallery

23 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez You've Probably Never Seen Before

Continue reading MAC Cosmetics Answers A Change.Org Petition For A Selena Quintanilla Collection

23 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez You've Probably Never Seen Before

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2803375”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery2803375″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2803375″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2803375” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

MAC Cosmetics Answers A Change.Org Petition For A Selena Quintanilla Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

mac cosmetics , Selena Quintanilla

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 3 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 5 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close