Nickelodeon rolled out the red carpet for tons of big names in sports, and while we’re sure they will be getting plenty of shine inside the ceremonies, their children stole the spotlight.

Ciara came out with her boyfriend Russell Wilson, who is the host of the big night, but she also brought along her adorable son, baby Future, who melted our hearts.

Stephen Curry also came out, and he brought along everyone’s favorite unofficial MVP of this year, Riley Curry, who was too cute for words.

Other stars on the carpet included Nick Cannon, Derek Jeter, Mo’ne Davis, who all looked ready to have a blast inside.

Check out some of the best red carpet photos from the 2015 Kid’s Choice Sports Awards in the gallery below.

Ciara, Baby Future, Riley Curry & More Take The Spotlight At The Kid’s Choice Sports Awards was originally published on theurbandaily.com