More details are emerging from the scary home invasion at Chris Brown‘s San Fernando Valley home yesterday.

According to TMZ, Chris Brown was not only targeted but they actually followed him and broke in while he was clubbing. The burglars allegedly told Chris’ aunt they knew he was out clubbing and that they had to move fast before he came home. Chris Brown was hosting a pre-ESPYs party during the robbery and authorities also believe there was also someone at the party keeping tabs on him.

The identity of the culprits in the case remains a mystery, but cops believe that they know Chris and even knew the layout of the house. Scary.

We hope Chris is more careful about who he opens his home to in the future.

RELATED STORIES:

Chris Brown’s New Home Burglarized, Aunt Held At Gunpoint

Chris Brown Files Paternity Docs Over Baby Royalty

Cops Believe Chris Brown Was Tailed Before Home Invasion was originally published on hellobeautiful.com