Cops Believe Chris Brown Was Tailed Before Home Invasion

More details are emerging from the scary home invasion at Chris Brown‘s San Fernando Valley home yesterday.
According to TMZ, Chris Brown was not only targeted but they actually followed him and broke in while he was clubbing. The burglars allegedly told Chris’ aunt they knew he was out clubbing and that they had to move fast before he came home. Chris Brown was hosting a pre-ESPYs party during the robbery and authorities also believe there was also someone at the party keeping tabs on him.
The identity of the culprits in the case remains a mystery, but cops believe that they know Chris and even knew the layout of the house. Scary.
We hope Chris is more careful about who he opens his home to in the future.
1. Royalty Is Flawless
Chris Brown's daughter Royalty is so adorable, we just want to pinch her rosy little cheeks. Breezy's been feeling really fatherly lately and posted this pic on Instagram last night. Since we're gushing inside, we've complied this gallery of her cutest Instagram pics. Keep scrolling for all of the feels.
2. Chris Brown & Royalty Rides Dumbo
We love candid photos like this of Chris and Royalty.
3. When Royalty Met Mickey and Minnie
Royalty seems super excited about meeting Mickey & Minnie.
4. Chris Brown Looks Super Happy
We love how much Chris enjoys fatherhood.
5. Royalty Walks!
Royalty is now walking. Chris better hide all of those toy cars!
6. When King Met Royalty…👑
Look this adorable playdate between Tyga's son King and Chris Brown's daughter Royalty.
7. Chris Brown Playing Around With Royalty
These two are so adorable!
8. Chris Brown Is In Love With Royalty
He wrote this loving caption: "I honestly never knew I could love someone as strong as I do. I'm gonna give her the world. 👑"
9. Daddy & Daughter
10. Royalty Chilling Out With Her Grandma
11. Grandma Knows Best
12. That Smile Is So Precious
13. Adorbs
14. Breezy's Twin
15. Place Her Crown Here
16. Chilling With The Peanut Gang
17. Baby Royalty
18. Chilling On The Scale
19. In My J's
20. Adorable In Orange
21. #Selfie
22. Pretty In Pink
23. 2 Cuties
24. Royalty
25. All Dressed Up
26. Look At These Baby Teeth That Are Growing In
27. Star In The Making
28. #TooCute
29. Smiles For Days
30. Like My Little Pony?
31. The Quintessential Bathtub Pic
32. Curly Hair, Don't Care
33. Those Big Brown Eyes
34. After A Long Baby's Day Out
35. Teething Beauty
36. A Future WNBA Star
37. Baby Ninja Turtle
38. Smile
39. All Dressed Up With Nowhere To Go
40. The Center Of The Universe
41. Leftover Cake Batter Is The Best
42. 👑 I DONT GET TIRED!
Cops Believe Chris Brown Was Tailed Before Home Invasion was originally published on hellobeautiful.com