Looks like Fetty Wap might have a pretty serious situation on his hands.

The 25-year-old “Trap Queen” rapper was recently accused of jumping a store clerk and beating the crap out of him… maybe. We’re not entirely sure, since neither is the clerk.

Cops in Paramus, NJ told TMZ that a female slapped the 19-year-old ShopRite clerk on Friday night. Shortly after, a group of young men jumped the young clerk and proceeded to beat him up in the middle of the store.

The clerk thinks Fetty (real name Willie Maxwell) was one of the male attackers, but admitted to cops that he’s not 100 percent sure since he was so overwhelmed by the incident. He only suffered minor injuries and doesn’t plan on pressing charges – however, if cops can confirm Fetty as a suspect, the New Jersey rapper could still be arrested.

Fetty’s reps have yet to comment on the accusation. Check out video of the brawl here.

Fetty Wap Accused Of Jumping A Supermarket Clerk At ShopRite

