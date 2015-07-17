CLOSE
Jidenna & Kendrick Lamar’s Styles Collide In The ‘Classic Man’ Remix Video

Jidenna

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Jidenna brings us a whole new video for the “Classic Man” remix put out with Compton’s own Kendrick Lamar. He really does look classic as he rides in his vintage car through the Los Angeles streets.

It’s unofficially officially the song of the summer, featuring one of the hottest rappers in the game at this very moment, so get into the visuals below. Also, peep the cameo from the yogalicious Janelle Monae.

Jidenna & Kendrick Lamar’s Styles Collide In The ‘Classic Man’ Remix Video was originally published on theurbandaily.com

