The Most Buzzed-About Looks From The 2015 Espy Awards

Ok Beauties, it’s that time of year again when sports stars put on their best suits and wannabe baller’s wives bring out their sexiest gowns in attempts to prove to the world that they have finally landed their man. This event is also known as The ESPY Awards.

To be real with you, I really don’t care much about sports (bloop!) BUT I do care about fashion. And Devon & Leah Still. And we got to see both of those tonight.So … #winning.

Check out my favorite looks from the night below:

Russell Wilson & Ciara

CiCi and Russell showed up in coordinating outfits and looking better than I’ve ever seen either of them look. I mean, girl matched her belt to her BAE. That’s some real shit.

Let’s be real here: They’re a *tad* on the cheesy side with it, but hey, we all feel that way when we’re in love. And unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know they’ve been on the ‘National We’re So In Love’ 2015 Tour.

Ciara is wearing Elie Saab and showing Future all that he’s missing. The leg game is tight, girl.

Are you guys here for this?

Halle Berry

There’s no doubt that Halle is one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood. And that alone is really the main reason I’m here for her being on the red carpet.

But LAWD, if someone doesn’t come and get that wig off of her head… Did she forget to comb it? And I also LOL’d to myself when I first saw this picture because all I could think of was how her face says “I hate everyone, take this damn picture so I can get home to my babies.” Hey, it happens.

Also, while I like this dress a lot, I don’t know how appropriate it is for the ESPYs red carpet.

Do you guys like it?

Kendall Jenner

(This photo immediately made me put down the Doritos I was eating. And they were Cooler Ranch, so … it was serious.)

Supermodel & it-girl” Kendall Jenner was on hand to support her dad, Caitlyn Jenner, who accepted her award tonight. She’s wearing Alexandre Vauthier and, while I’m kind of over the whole “visible panties” look in dresses, she is serving some serious vampy realness. So, I’m here for it. Are you?

Kylie Jenner

Younger sis Kylie wore this seasonally-inappropriate (but still gorgeous) gold gown. There’s no doubt she is a beautiful girl and a budding power player in the Hollywood style game. So, yay.

That being said, all I can think of is how damn hot she must be in the July sun and how, damn, she is only 17?! When I was 17, I was wearing prom gowns from Sears and electric blue eye shadow from the drug store. Man, times have changed.

Thoughts?

Rachel McAdams

The Southpaw star is promoting her new film with Jake Gyllenhaal and 50 Cent and looking beautiful in the process. I’m not usually a fan of the whole “here’s my extremely skinny Hollywood chest” look in suits that celebs seem to love, but there’s no doubt that this Cristiano Burani suit is working for her. Plus, major props to her for wearing those Christian Louboutin shoes because, girl they look painful. I know those toes are hollerin in there.

Right?

Ok, and my absolute FAVORITE look is ….

Leah Still

This little angel baby right here …

Her dad’s speech moved me to tears and when she came on the screen from her video-recorded message, my heart was filled with all of the feelings. Just look at that little headband and her cute little orange dress. She’s a testament to beauty.

Sending you all of the love and prayers, Leah.

Which look is your favorite? Or are you not here for any of my choices? Go on and tell me, I can take it, I’m not sensitive. Let me know in the comments.

