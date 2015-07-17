Ciara vs. Future: Who’s REALLY Winning?

The Ciara vs. Future saga reached new lows and social media heights this week after Future decided to dish intimate details on their break up and their former bedroom habits…but who’s REALLY winning this battle of the exes?

Let’s recap what each of them has been up to since going their separate ways and see if we can’t decide who’s ahead of the game.

Since her highly-publicized split from Future in 2014, Ciara has dropped a new album and landed ad campaigns with both Roberto Cavalli

….and Top Shop.

She then began dating top NFL quarterback Russell Wilson….

…had dinner with President Obama at the White House….

..and even sang the national anthem at the MLB All-Star game.

Future has had a less eventful, but equally successful post-Ciara run.

His single “Commas” exploded at the top of 2015 and he’s only seen continued success since then. He also landed on the pages on GQ…

…as his “Beastmode” mixtape continues to make noise across the internet, with anticipation for his “Dirty Sprite 2″ album building by the minute.

And then of course, there was the birth of the #FutureHive.

Even with all of the above evidence, we still can’t quite call. Who do you think is really winning 2015 in the Ciara vs. Future showdown?

