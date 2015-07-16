ESPY Awards 2015: The Night’s Big Winners

Keep up with all of the winners from the 2015 ESPY Awards as they’re announced. Stay tuned for live updates.
Best Male Athlete
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors-WINNER
LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
JJ Watt, Houston Texans
Best Female Athlete
Ronda Rousey, MMA- WINNER
Breanna Stewart, UConn Basketball
Lindsey Vonn, Skiing
Serena Williams, WTA
Best Championship Performance
American Pharoah, Race Horse
Madison Bumgarner, San Francisco Giants
Lauren Haeger, Florida Softball
LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers- WINNER
Best Breakthrough Athlete
Odell Beckham Jr, New York Giants
Mo’ne Davis, Little League Baseball- WINNER
Cardale Jones, Ohio State Buckeyes
Jordan Spieth, PGA
Best Record-Breaking Performance
Lauren Chamberlain hits 91st home run in NCAA softball
Devin Hester takes punt in for 20th touchdown return
Peyton Manning throws record-509th touchdown pass-WINNER
Klay Thompson scores 37 points in a single quarter
Best Upset
Georgia State over Baylor, NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
Kansas City Royals wins AL Pennant
Mississippi over Alabama, FBS
Best Team
U.S. Women’s Soccer Team
Best Game
A’s vs. Royals, MLB AL Wild Card
Spurs vs. Clippers Game 7, NBA Western Conference Quarterfinals
Patriots vs. Seahawks, Super Bowl
Best Play (bracket-style)
Odell Beckham catch vs. 16. Albany goalie lacrosse goal- WINNER
Bahamas Bowl Hail Mary vs. 15. Dwayne Bravo cricket catch
Lionel Messi goal vs. 14. Jerian Grant dunk
Malcolm Butler INT vs. 13. Josh Sheehan triple back flip
Stephen Curry step back 3 vs. 12. Ameer Abdullah TD run
Ronda Rousey armbar vs. 11. Gerald Green dunk off the glass
Tyler Ennis goal vs. 10. Shoni Schimmel circus shot
Kevin Pillar catch vs. 9. Jeremy Menez goal
Best Coach/Manager
Geno Auriemma, UConn Huskies
Bill Belichick, New England Patriots
Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors
Mike Krzyzewski, Duke Blue Devils
Urban Meyer, Ohio State Buckeyes
Best Comeback Athlete
Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots- WINNER
Alex Rodriguez, New York Yankees
Derrick Rose, Chicago Bulls
Lindsey Vonn, Skiing
Best International Athlete
Novak Djokovic, ATP
Lewis Hamilton, Formula One
Lydia Ko, LPGA
Lionel Messi, Barcelona/Argentina
Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid/Portugal
Best NFL Player
Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers
DeMarco Murray, Dallas Cowboys
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
JJ Watt, Houston Texans
Best MLB Player
Madison Bumgarner, San Francisco Giants
Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers
Corey Kluber, Cleveland Indians
Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins
Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
Best NHL Player
Duncan Keith, Chicago Blackhawks
Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens
John Tavares, New York Islanders
Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks
Best Driver
Erica Enders-Stevens, NHRA
Lewis Hamilton, Formula One
Kevin Harvick, NASCAR
Juan Pablo Montoya, IndyCar
Will Power, IndyCar
Best NBA Player
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors- WINNER
Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
James Harden, Houston Rockets
LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
Best WNBA Player
Skylar Diggins, Tulsa Shock
Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury
Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx
Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks
Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury
Best Fighter
Donald Cerrone, MMA
Terence Crawford, Boxing
Gennady Golovkin (GGG), Boxing
Floyd Mayweather Jr, Boxing
Ronda Rousey, MMA
Best Male Golfer
Rory McIlroy
Jordan Spieth, Men’s Golf
Billy Horschel
Best Female Golfer
Lydia Ko
Stacy Lewis
Inbee Park
Best Male Tennis Player
Marin Cilic
Novak Djokovic
Roger Federer
Stan Wawrinka
Best Female Tennis Player
Simona Halep
Petra Kvitova
Maria Sharapova
Serena Williams
Best Male College Athlete
Jack Eichel, Boston University Hockey
Frank Kaminsky, Wisconsin Basketball
Marcus Mariota, Oregon Football
Logan Stieber, Ohio State Wrestling
Dansby Swanson, Vanderbilt Baseball
Best Female College Athlete
Taylor Cummings, Maryland Lacrosse
Missy Franklin, Cal Swimming
Lauren Haeger, Florida Softball
Micha Hancock, Penn State Volleyball
Breanna Stewart, Connecticut Basketball
Best Male Action Sports Athlete
Ryan Dungey, Motocross
Tucker Hibbert, SnoCross
Nyjah Huston, Skateboarding
Mark McMorris, Snowboarding
Josh Sheehan, Freestyle Motocross
Best Female Action Sports Athlete
Paige Alms, Surfing
Kelly Clark, Snowboarding
Stephanie Gilmore, Surfing
Laia Sanz, Enduro/motorbike
Best Jockey
Javier Castellano
Victor Espinoza
Joel Rosario
Best Male Athlete with a Disability
Joe Berenyi, Cycling
Josh Pauls, Sled Hockey
Krige Schabort, Triathlon
Mike Shea, Snowboarding
Andy Soule, Nordic Skiing
Best Female Athlete with a Disability
Kendall Gretsch, Triathlon
Oksana Masters, Nordic Skiing
Tatyana McFadden, Track and Field
Becca Meyers, Swimming
Greta Neimanas, Cycling
Best Bowler
Jason Belmonte
Parker Bohn III
Mike Fagan
Best MLS Player
Robbie Keane, Los Angeles Galaxy
Obafemi Martins, Seattle Sounders
Lee Nguyen, New England Revolution
Bradley Wright-Phillips, New York Red Bulls
Catch All The Action From The 2015 ESPY Awards Red Carpet
Catch All The Action From The 2015 ESPY Awards Red Carpet
1. Russell Wilson and CiaraSource:Getty 1 of 29
2. CiaraSource:Getty 2 of 29
3. Derek Jeter and Model Hannah DavisSource:Getty 3 of 29
4. Odell Beckham Jr.Source:Getty 4 of 29
5. Destinee HookerSource:Getty 5 of 29
6. Robin RobertsSource:Getty 6 of 29
7. Evander HolyfieldSource:Getty 7 of 29
8. Ronda RouseySource:Getty 8 of 29
9. WWE wrestlers Brie Bella (L) and Nikki BellaSource:Getty 9 of 29
10. Ronda RouseySource:Getty 10 of 29
11. Brandon LaFellSource:Getty 11 of 29
12. Roman ReignsSource:Getty 12 of 29
13. Ben SimmonsSource:Getty 13 of 29
14. Joel McHaleSource:Getty 14 of 29
15. Justice WinslowSource:Getty 15 of 29
16. Lisa LeslieSource:Getty 16 of 29
17. Christen PressSource:Getty 17 of 29
18. Ron HunterSource:Getty 18 of 29
19. Jarvis LandrySource:Getty 19 of 29
20. J.J. WattSource:Getty 20 of 29
21. Ricardo LocketteSource:Getty 21 of 29
22. Alex RodriguezSource:Getty 22 of 29
23. Britney SpearsSource:Getty 23 of 29
24. Hope Solo and NFL player Jerramy StevensSource:Getty 24 of 29
25. FabolousSource:Getty 25 of 29
26. Kylie JennerSource:Getty 26 of 29
27. Kendall and Kylie JennerSource:Getty 27 of 29
28. Halle BerrySource:Getty 28 of 29
29. Jake Gyllenhaal and Rachel McAdamsSource:Getty 29 of 29
