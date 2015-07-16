In the midst of a very public salary negotiation, the Dallas Cowboys have reportedly offered Dez Bryant a bump in pay that would allow him to take home $12.83 million a year. That number represents a more than $2 million increase from the team’s previous offer, but considering Bryant wants a salary in-line with the other best wide receivers in the league, the $12.83 million a year is still just a little short of what the four-year NFL veteran was originally hoping for.

NFL reporter Ian Rapoport broke the news late last night. According to Rapoport, the Cowboys offer of $12.83 million per season bodes well for Cowboys fans but he also expressed doubt that Bryant’s threats of sitting out training camp and regular season games were legitimate. For reference, the best-paid wide receiver in the league is Calvin Johnson whose $113 million contract extension with the Lions back in 2012 doles out $16.1 million per season, according to CBS Sports. With that number in mind, the Cowboys might have to throw a little more of that checkbook Dez’s way to guarantee he’s on the field for them this year.

#Cowboys offer to Dez is more than $12.8M per year (the tag number). They’ve come up a lot from the original offer of $10M avg over 6 years — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 14, 2015

Dez Bryant is still asking for more than Megatron money. Talks will be very active. But one source involved: “We have a long way to go.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 14, 2015

As for Dez Bryant’s threat of sitting, #Cowboys don’t buy it. He’s been at the facility countless times this offseason — not under contract — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 14, 2015

Dallas Cowboys Offer Dez Bryant $12.83 Million A Year was originally published on theurbandaily.com

jbal4 Posted July 16, 2015

