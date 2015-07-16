CLOSE
National
Home

Dallas Cowboys Offer Dez Bryant $12.83 Million A Year

0 reads
Leave a comment
Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

In the midst of a very public salary negotiation, the Dallas Cowboys have reportedly offered Dez Bryant a bump in pay that would allow him to take home $12.83 million a year. That number represents a more than $2 million increase from the team’s previous offer, but considering Bryant wants a salary in-line with the other best wide receivers in the league, the $12.83 million a year is still just a little short of what the four-year NFL veteran was originally hoping for.

NFL reporter Ian Rapoport broke the news late last night. According to Rapoport, the Cowboys offer of $12.83 million per season bodes well for Cowboys fans but he also expressed doubt that Bryant’s threats of sitting out training camp and regular season games were legitimate. For reference, the best-paid wide receiver in the league is Calvin Johnson whose $113 million contract extension with the Lions back in 2012 doles out $16.1 million per season, according to CBS Sports. With that number in mind, the Cowboys might have to throw a little more of that checkbook Dez’s way to guarantee he’s on the field for them this year.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Dez Bryant Threatens To Sit Out Regular-Season Games If He Doesn’t Get A New Contract Stat

NFL Football Is About To Get Less Boring Thanks To A New Rule

From Stuart Scott To Drake’s Mean Manny Pacquiao, Relive The 10 Best ESPY Moments Ever

Devon Still Accepts ESPY Award On His Daughter’s Behalf

Dallas Cowboys Offer Dez Bryant $12.83 Million A Year was originally published on theurbandaily.com

cowboys , Dez Bryant

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 3 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 5 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close