Spike Lee changed his plans to premiere his upcoming movie, Chi-Raq, at Cannes Film Festival next year. Instead, we’ll get to see the film in theaters and online for Amazon Studios in December, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lee made the ambitious switch so it could be released in time to be considered for an Oscar. Filming for the movie, which is about the ever-constant violence in Chicago, wrapped last week. Chi-Raq will also be the first original movie to be released on Amazon Studios. So if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you’ll have a front row seat. From The Hollywood Reporter:

“We couldn’t have come up with a better film to launch our division in every which way. Chi-Raqmakes no apologies and dares to shock,” Hope said in his first joint interview with Price since arriving at Amazon in January. “Spike Lee is one of the most distinct and visionary filmmakers of our time.”

If there’s anything Lee gets right, it’s the conversation on race, so we’ll be waiting patiently until December for Chi-Raq.

You’ll Get To See Spike Lee’s ‘Chi-Raq’ Sooner Than Expected was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ariel Cherie Posted July 16, 2015

