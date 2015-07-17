Netflix’s original series game is A-plus. Everyone’s favorite movie streaming service has an impeccable success rate when it comes to creating hit shows, from Orange Is The New Black to House of Cards, and a host of critically-acclaimed documentaries. So when the trailer for the upcoming series, Narcos dropped, we knew it had to be amazing.

Set in the 1980’s, Narcos follows drug lords like Pablo Escobar and the Medellín cartel, as well as the agents trying to put them behind bars. The series stars Wager Moura (Elysium) as Pablo Escobar and Boyd Holbrook (Gone Girl) as agent Steve Murphy. We even spotted famed actor, Luis Guzman. Narcos premieres on August 28.

Watch the trailer below!

Netflix Series ‘Narcos’ Takes Drug Trafficking To A Whole New Level was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ariel Cherie Posted July 16, 2015

