DMX‘s personal struggles continued on Tuesday (July 14). The rapper born Earl Simmons has been sentenced to six months in jail at the Erie County Holding Center.

Although the specifics haven’t been released, WIVB is reporting that DMX will be serving time for a “family court ruling.” He’s perviously gotten into trouble with in Erie County (Western New York) for owed child support and traffic violations.

We’ll update you as more information becomes available.

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

DMX Screams His Head Off On Amusement Park Ride [VIDEO]

DMX Is Dropping A New Album Titled ‘Redemption Of The Beast’

DMX Rep Says Rapper Believes ‘Redemption Of The Beast’ Album Is ‘Stolen’

DMX Sentenced To Six Months In Erie County Jail was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted July 14, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: