Read A Handwritten Letter Penned By Eminem To Afeni Shakur

If you’ve read or watched interviews with Eminem you know the guy was a humble hip-hop fan far before he was famous as a rapper himself. Now, another piece of evidence has surfaced in the form of a handwritten letter from Em himself to Tupac Shakur’s mother Afeni Shakur.

Pictures posted up by a Reddit user earlier this week show Em’s letter personally thanking Afeni for her guidance and breaking down her son’s influence on his own career. As Complex points out, the date of the letter is unclear but the original copy now resides at the “Tupac Amaru Shakur Center for the Arts” in Stone Mountain, Ga. and also appeared in a book published in 2007 called Tupac Remembered. “Thank you for always being so kind to me,” Em wrote about halfway down the page. “You are a true Queen, and I mean that in every sense of the word. I will never forget the opportunities you have given me.”

Read the whole letter below and check out Em’s own drawing of Tupac on the next slide.

jbal4 Posted July 15, 2015

