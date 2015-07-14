Bill Cosby‘s released court admission from last week finally had many at least second-guessing on if they should still be defending him. Many is not all, though. Whoopi Goldberg and Raven-Symoné still defended Cosby on The View. As of Tuesday, Symoné is going to be by herself on that stand

Although Goldberg didn’t outright say she was wrong, she admitted that the “innocent until proven guilty logic” may be a bit flawed in this case.

“If this is to be tried in the court of public opinion, I got to say all of the information that’s out there kind of points to guilt,” she said to ABC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams on The View.

Goldberg then turned her attention to Cosby: “It looks bad, Bill. Either speak up or shut up.”

Goldberg joins singer Jill Scott in stepping away from Cosby’s defense following the release of the document. However, Symoné and Bill’s wife Camille is still pro-Cosby because of their relationship with the beleaguered comedian rather than logic.

Whoopi Goldberg Is Finally Convinced To Stop Defending Bill Cosby was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted July 14, 2015

