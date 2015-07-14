The mood around B.B. King‘s death was soured even further when his daughters brought up the possibility that he was poisoned. Today (July 13), rules that possibility out, according to Billboard.

A coroner declared that the cause of death was Alzheimer’s disease combined other physical conditions — not poison.

The announcement closes the investigation after King’s death on May 14.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Celebrating B.B. King Throughout The Years

‘King Of The Blues’ Legend B.B. King Dead At 89

B.B. King’s Daughters Think He Was Poisoned Before His Death

Coroner Rules There Was No Foul Play In B.B. King’s Death was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted July 14, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: