Coroner Rules There Was No Foul Play In B.B. King’s Death

B.B. King

Source: Photo by Larry Busacca / Getty

The mood around B.B. King‘s death was soured even further when his daughters brought up the possibility that he was poisoned. Today (July 13), rules that possibility out, according to Billboard.

A coroner declared that the cause of death was Alzheimer’s disease combined other physical conditions — not poison.

The announcement closes the investigation after King’s death on May 14.

