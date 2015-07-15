CLOSE
Kendrick Lamar Gets Sued Over “The Blacker The Berry” Artwork

Source: Tony Morrison / Getty

“The Blacker The Berry” was the single that won fans back to Kendrick Lamar‘s side after many were disappointed with “i.” It’s also the center of a lawsuit, according to Hot New Hop-Hop.

The artwork — a stark black-and-white image of a mother breastfeeding two children — belongs to Giordano Cipriani and he’s accusing Lamar of using it without his permission. Cipriani claims he took the photo during a 2011 trip to Africa.

Cipriani is requesting an injunction to stop the use of the image or a $150,000 fee for each time Lamar uses the image. We’ll keep you updated on what happens.

