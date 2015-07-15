“The Blacker The Berry” was the single that won fans back to Kendrick Lamar‘s side after many were disappointed with “i.” It’s also the center of a lawsuit, according to Hot New Hop-Hop.

The artwork — a stark black-and-white image of a mother breastfeeding two children — belongs to Giordano Cipriani and he’s accusing Lamar of using it without his permission. Cipriani claims he took the photo during a 2011 trip to Africa.

Cipriani is requesting an injunction to stop the use of the image or a $150,000 fee for each time Lamar uses the image. We’ll keep you updated on what happens.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Kendrick Lamar Gets Deep In The Video For “Alright”

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’ Has Gone Gold

Kendrick Lamar Gives Props To Lil Wayne’s Influence On Our Generation

Watch Kendrick Lamar’s Compton-Repping “King Kunta” Video

Kendrick Lamar Gets Sued Over “The Blacker The Berry” Artwork was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted July 14, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: