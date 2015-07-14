Cowboys WR Threatens To Sit Out Regular-Season Games If He Doesn’t Get A New Contract Stat

Dez Bryant is undoubtedly one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, but the four-year Cowboys veteran isn’t feeling the love in Dallas. According to a new report from ESPN, Bryant gave the top brass in Dallas an ultimatum: pay me more or I’ll play no more. Bryant reportedly told Cowboys VP Stephen Jones directly that he’ll skip out on both training camp and regular-season games if he doesn’t receive a new contract by Wednesday (July 15). Wednesday is also the league deadline for franchise players like Dez to sign multi-year deals, so the pressure he’s applying on the Cowboys head office is very real.

So what would happen if both sides held out? Bryant won’t lose any money for skipping out on training camp but stands to forfeit $752,000 per game if he sidelines himself to make a point. To his credit, Bryant has a lot of negotiating power considering he put up more touchdown receptions than any other receiver in the league last year and the Cowboys won the NFC East.

