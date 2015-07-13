50 Cent Ordered To Pay Rick Ross’ Babymama $5 Million For Leaked Sex Tape Allegations

50 Cent has had more than his fair share of self-imposed drama throughout the course of his career and now one of his most infamous public battles seems to have caught up with him.

Back in 2009, 50 found himself in the middle of a mess after he took his feud with fellow rapper Rick Ross to another level when he added his own commentary to a sex tape created by Ross’ babymama Lastonia Leviston and allegedly posted it online. For the duration of the 13-minute video which featured neither 50 nor Ross, 50 is heard making colorful commentary while taunting his rival Ross in the process. 50 got his hands on the freaky flick by way of Leviston’s then-boyfriend, who is also seen in the video.

Leviston filed a lawsuit against 50 shortly following the release of the tape for punitive damages claiming invasion of privacy and according to the Chicago Tribune, he was ordered to pay her $5 million as the case came to a close on Friday.

While it’s unlikely that this will get 50 to change his jokester ways as they haven’t seemed to stop his success as a businessman thus far (the second season of Power is currently reigning supreme), it definitely sends him the message that pettiness can come with a hefty price tag.

