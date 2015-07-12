SerenaHive Hashtag Hilariously Celebrates The Greatness Of Serena Williams After Her Wimbledon Victory

Tennis great Serena Williams just nabbed her 21st grand slam with yet another victory at Wimbledon and, as they should be, the Twitter community is exploding with celebration.

Serena’s performance at Wimbledon was already all the rage prior to today’s monumental achievement, so fans of the superwoman and the sport in general were elated to see her as the last women standing yet again. Given some of the negativity she’s faced throughout her career and some of the recently disrespectful commentary about her fearless demeanor on the tennis court, this win from Serena is a huge middle finger to all of her haters…and we love it.

Check out the best of the best so far from the #SerenaHive hashtag below.

serena williams won her 6th #wimbledon title, 21st grand slam title, on 7/11. no video is more appropriate: pic.twitter.com/8tQQU6Jv0m — judgmental gay (@judgmentalgay) July 11, 2015

You thought Tennis was supposed to be yours? Shut up #Serenahive pic.twitter.com/Ap1LXQa0Rg — Deanii (@ScottieBeam) July 11, 2015

When you don't care if it falls because you have 5 more of them… pic.twitter.com/opxBBS9dnC — J.A. Adande (@jadande) July 11, 2015

BRING IN THE DOGS AND PUT OUT THE FIRE SERENA YOU DID IT! #Wimbeldon #SerenaHive pic.twitter.com/2XNVJ2kleB — ₽atri$€ LaJuugba (@JordanInBoston) July 11, 2015

When you win a Serena Slam for the 2nd time, you can balance the Venus Rosewater Dish on your head. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/wMugNIhqiE — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) July 11, 2015

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Serena Williams Nabs Her 21st Grand Slam Win, Completes Second Serena Slam At 2015 Wimbledon

Friendzone Slam: Serena Williams Says Drake Is ‘Just Like Family’

Serena Williams Defeats Older Sister Venus 6-4, 6-3 In Historic Wimbledon Matchup

Williams Sisters At Wimbledon: A Look Back At The Venus & Serena Rivalry

Serena Williams Defeats Maria Sharapova In Wimbledon Semifinals

#SerenaHive Hashtag Hilariously Celebrates The Greatness Of Serena Williams After Her Wimbledon Victory was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Rye Posted July 12, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: