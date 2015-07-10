Warren G Wants To Bring G Funk To A Whole New Era With EP

Warren G revealed on Instagram that he’ll release an upcoming EP, Regulate… G Funk Era Part II next month. It will be the first time the rapper has released a a solo project in six years.

Warren exclusively spoke to Billboard about the EP, and shared that Regulate Part II will feature artists like E-40, Jeezy, Bun B, and Too $hort, a lineup of artists that he and Nate Dogg, his late partner-in-rhyme, both admired and respected. Nate Dogg will also be featured on Warren’s first single, “My House.”

Warren expressed his excitement over the EP. From Billboard:

“I feel real good that I am getting the chance to let people hear a lot of that sound that has been missing [in] hip-hop,” Warren G told Billboard. “I finally have records that I had in the archives that I put together to let the world hear some of that G Funk that they’ve been missing and wanting to hear for long time.” “[Fans] will be able to hear unreleased songs with me and Nate. They have been asking for years; ever since he passed away and even before he passed away, they wanted music from me and him. “It was a lot to work on records with one of your buddies, one of your best friends who’s not with you anymore,” he said on working with unreleased music from Nate Dogg. “[But] just being able to put all the love and energy in there and making it successful…”

Look for Regulate… G Funk Era Part II to hit iTunes August 6.

