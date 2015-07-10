Everybody and their mama will appear on the second season of Empire, and now you can have your shot at it, too. Fox will charter a bus across the country to find the next Empire superstar, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Here’s how it works. If the bus stops in your city during the 15-stop tour, fans will be able to record their very own cover of an Empire hit. If you choose, you can submit your performance to the contest, and if you win, you’ll get to be a guest on the show as one of Empire Records’ (or maybe Creedmoor’s?) artists. Pretty cool, huh? This sounds like a ploy to keep American Idol-ish type shows running, but we’re not mad. Give us more Empire!

The tour will make stops in the following cities: Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Seattle, New York, Washington D.C., Detroit, St. Louis, New Orleans, Charlotte, Philadelphia, and Boston.

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Fox Adds More Episodes + Ne-Yo For ‘Empire’s’ Second Season

Diddy Stops Son From Appearing on ‘Empire’

50 Cent Takes Another Shot at ‘Empire’

Now You Can Sing Your Way To A Role On ‘Empire’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ariel Cherie Posted July 10, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: